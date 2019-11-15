Medan suicide bomber pledged allegiance to new IS leader before attack: Think tank

A suicide bomber who blew himself up at Medan police headquarters in Medan, North Sumatra, on Wednesday, had pledged allegiance to a new Islamic State (IS) caliph (leader) before committing the attack, a global think tank has said.

Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium (TRAC) revealed the information through its Twitter account @TRACterrorism on Wednesday afternoon, citing the news spread by IS supporters on their Telegram channel as its source.

"Islamic State East Asia/Jamaah Ansharut Daulah supporters claim on Telegram that suicide bomber in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, pledged to new Caliph last night before the attack," the tweet said.

The TRAC is a group providing researchers in terrorism studies, international relations and other relevant fields with data and analysis about ─ among other things ─ terror attacks in the world.

Telegram, a highly encrypted messaging service, has been a favoured medium and widely used by terrorist organisations to spread their propaganda and recruit members, terrorism analysts have said.

The browser version of the messaging app was blocked by the government for its rampant use among local terrorists in July 2017.