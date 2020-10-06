Mentally disabled woman hangs herself at bus station in Thailand

The Nation/Asia News Network
The scene of a woman hanging from a nylon rope at a bus station.
PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Lampang police were notified on Monday morning of a woman hanging from a nylon rope at a bus station.

The woman was identified as Kingkaew Duangthai, 68, by her brother, who said she had escaped from home and suffered from a mental condition.

Finding no evidence of physical assault, police put the case down as a suicide.

The family also does not find the death suspicious and wants the body back to conduct funeral rites.

