Mercy killing lands Krabi dog-lover in trouble

A so-called animal lover in Krabi decided to kill two pet dogs out of pity for them and for his old mother.

Watchdog Thailand filed a police report on Wednesday saying a witness claimed two dogs had been shot dead by a man living in Tubprik sub-district of Krabi’s Muang district.

When police arrived at the man’s house, they began negotiating for entry, for fear he may turn the gun on them. However, the man, identified as 39-year-old Surasak Kongduang, put up no resistance and allowed the police to enter freely.

Inside police found three guns and a bow, but they had all been registered legally.

Surasak admitted that he killed the dogs – a Pomeranian and a local breed – and had buried them within his home’s compound.

He said both were shot in the head on the same day and inside his house.

The man explained that he and his wife had quarrelled a few days ago, after which she walked out, leaving the dogs for his mother to look after.

Surasak said he felt sorry for his old mother because she had to take care of the dogs for his wife. Besides, he said, one dog was lame and the other was ill, so he felt sorry for them too, which is why he decided to end their suffering.

He was charged with animal abuse and for firing his gun without good reason.