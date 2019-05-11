Messages and confession emerge in murder case of Hong Kong war gamer

Two war game enthusiasts were on Monday accused of murdering a gaming companion on a Hong Kong hillside over grievances about military equipment.

The High Court heard the body of Bosco Kwok Wai-nok, 20, was found covered in blood at Black Hill in Tseung Kwan O on May 29, 2017, two days after he joined "night operations" planned by fellow gamers Martin Yim Yu-hang, 29, and Benard Chow Ching-yin, 23.

Prosecutor Martyn Richmond noted there were no eyewitnesses to the killing on May 28 but said the jury could infer what happened from WhatsApp messages sent by Yim, who stated that he "won't forgive … Bosco" and would "take him down with Benard".

The prosecutor also revealed in his opening speech that Chow, a Marine Department launch assistant, admitted upon arrest that he and Yim, a construction worker, had killed Kwok.

But both defendants pleaded not guilty in court to one joint count of murder, with Yim also denying a second count of an act intended to pervert the course of public justice.

The jury of seven men was told that Kwok and his two alleged assailants were war game enthusiasts who would physically carry out exercises and collect gear such as camouflage clothes, air guns and military equipment.