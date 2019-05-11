Messages and confession emerge in murder case of Hong Kong war gamer

Two war game enthusiasts were on Monday accused of murdering a gaming companion on a Hong Kong hillside over grievances about military equipment.
The High Court heard the body of Bosco Kwok Wai-nok, 20, was found covered in blood at Black Hill in Tseung Kwan O on May 29, 2017, two days after he joined "night operations" planned by fellow gamers Martin Yim Yu-hang, 29, and Benard Chow Ching-yin, 23.
Prosecutor Martyn Richmond noted there were no eyewitnesses to the killing on May 28 but said the jury could infer what happened from WhatsApp messages sent by Yim, who stated that he "won't forgive … Bosco" and would "take him down with Benard".
The prosecutor also revealed in his opening speech that Chow, a Marine Department launch assistant, admitted upon arrest that he and Yim, a construction worker, had killed Kwok.
But both defendants pleaded not guilty in court to one joint count of murder, with Yim also denying a second count of an act intended to pervert the course of public justice.
The jury of seven men was told that Kwok and his two alleged assailants were war game enthusiasts who would physically carry out exercises and collect gear such as camouflage clothes, air guns and military equipment.
"The supply of this war game equipment had led, so the prosecution say, to a degree of bad blood between, in particular, [Yim] and the deceased," Richmond said. "As this grievance developed, we say [Yim] forged a plan to teach the deceased a lesson." Kwok's half-brother, Tse Ho-yin, testified that Kwok left home after dinner on May 27, 2017, mentioning that he would be going out with two or three friends for night hiking to take photos and test some equipment. When Kwok never returned, Tse called the police. Kwok's bloodstained body was discovered in a terraced field below a path on Black Hill, with a white gunny sack covering his head and tied around his upper chest. He was certified dead at the scene. Richmond said an autopsy conducted by Dr Poon Wai-ming found that Kwok had sustained cuts and bruises all over his body, as well as multiple stab wounds in his neck and a number of impact injuries that fractured his skull. The cause of death was found to be multiple stab wounds to the neck and head injury. Investigators later seized a pair of broken glasses, an air pistol and a three-foot long metal pipe from the alleged crime scene. All of the items contained traces of Kwok's DNA. Kwok's blood was also found on a rucksack and a pair of boots seized from Yim, and on a pair of jeans and shoes taken from Chow's home, according to Richmond. The jury trial continues before Madam Justice Judianna Barnes Wai-ling. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
Read also
"The supply of this war game equipment had led, so the prosecution say, to a degree of bad blood between, in particular, [Yim] and the deceased," Richmond said. "As this grievance developed, we say [Yim] forged a plan to teach the deceased a lesson."
Kwok's half-brother, Tse Ho-yin, testified that Kwok left home after dinner on May 27, 2017, mentioning that he would be going out with two or three friends for night hiking to take photos and test some equipment.
When Kwok never returned, Tse called the police.
Kwok's bloodstained body was discovered in a terraced field below a path on Black Hill, with a white gunny sack covering his head and tied around his upper chest. He was certified dead at the scene.
Richmond said an autopsy conducted by Dr Poon Wai-ming found that Kwok had sustained cuts and bruises all over his body, as well as multiple stab wounds in his neck and a number of impact injuries that fractured his skull.
The cause of death was found to be multiple stab wounds to the neck and head injury.
Investigators later seized a pair of broken glasses, an air pistol and a three-foot long metal pipe from the alleged crime scene. All of the items contained traces of Kwok's DNA.
Kwok's blood was also found on a rucksack and a pair of boots seized from Yim, and on a pair of jeans and shoes taken from Chow's home, according to Richmond.
The jury trial continues before Madam Justice Judianna Barnes Wai-ling.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.