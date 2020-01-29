'Meth not prohibited in Islam': Preacher arrested for selling drugs

An Islamic preacher in Kwanyar, Bangkalan regency in East Java, who was arrested last week for allegedly selling methamphetamine to his students, apparently tried to justify his actions by claiming that crystal meth was not prohibited in Islam.

The preacher was identified only as AM, a 46-year-old Islamic studies teacher at an Islamic boarding school in Surabaya, East Java.

The Bangkalan Police had searched for him for the past two months after they reportedly caught two people they accuse of consuming meth in his house.

Bangkalan Police chief Sr. Comm. Rama Samtama Putra said that his team temporarily lost track of AM after they traced his movements from Mojokerto, East Java to Bekasi, West Java.

Upon being arrested, police claim AM tried to justify his actions by saying that meth consumption was not prohibited by the Quran.

"The suspect believes that consuming meth will help increase [his students'] motivation to read the Quran," he said.

During a press conference in the Bangkalan Police station, AM told Rama that the police had an incorrect perception about meth since he claimed meth was not haram.

"The country might prohibit it, but I think it's only a wrong perception. Islam didn't say anything about it," AM said as quoted by tribunnews.com. He allegedly also confessed that he had consumed it for 10 years.