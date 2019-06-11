In #MeToo era, South Koreans toast demise of boozy after-work dinners

Read also

A harassment protection law was instituted in July this year, ensuring companies would be scrutinised and penalised for advancing sexism and discrimination against women.

Hwaesiks have been known to be an avenue where women workers experience sexual harassment.

In 2017, the SBS News reported the account of a woman in her 30s who said a senior employee would always assign seats during hwaesiks to ensure he sat next to women. Female workers were also pressured to dance when the hwaesiks continued at karaoke joints.

CHANGING CULTURE

As Korean workplaces are seeing a mood shift, the way hwaesiks are being perceived by younger workers is also changing.

Saramin's survey conducted this year found that 64.5 per cent of respondents thought hwaesiks were voluntary, an increase from 55.1 per cent saying so in last year's survey.