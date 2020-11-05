Military officer in West Java discharged for committing adultery

A military officer in West Java, First Lt. I Gusti Ngurah Supriasta Dyana, has been relieved of his duties after a military court found him guilty of having an affair with the wife of another soldier, who was lower in rank than him.

Maj. Gen. Nugroho Budi Wiryanto, the commander of the Military Area Command (Kodam) III/Siliwangi in Bandung, West Java, expressed his disappointment when announcing the soldier’s dismissal in Cimahi on Tuesday.

“There is no forgiveness, only dismissal, because this is one of the seven serious violations that must be avoided by soldiers,” Nugroho said, adding that every soldier knew the consequences for serious offenses.

The Bandung Military Court II-09 sentenced the defendant to nine months in prison.

According to the court's dossier, Gusti met the wife of the other soldier, a second corporal identified as IR, through social media in May 2019. The woman told Gusti that she was a widow with two sons.

Gusti and the woman regularly met from June to August when her husband was on duty with the RI-PNG Border Security Task Force (Satgas Pamtas).

After a few months of being in the romantic relationship, Gusti found out that the woman was still married to her husband. However, it did not prevent him from dating her.

Upon realizing the sexual affair, IR reported Gusti to the Military Police Detachment (Denpom) III/5 in Bandung.

Nugroho said he hoped that Gusti’s dismissal could have a deterrent effect on other soldiers, saying that such a violation would not only humiliate the soldiers and their families but also threaten the unity of the army.

He asked all commanders in the Siliwangi Military Command to pay closer attention to their members and issue a stern warning to those found breaking the rules.

The Bandung Military Court II-09 case investigation information system recorded at least 25 cases classified as offenses against decency from January to October this year, including cases that proceeded to the appeal and cassation process.