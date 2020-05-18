Millions in Thailand sign up for contact tracing platform as malls reopen

As of 6am on Monday (May 18), 46,744 businesses nationwide had registered to the government's ThaiChana (Thai Victory) platform, while 2.725 million members of the public were using the platform, according to Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The Covid-19 contact-tracing platform generates a QR code which registered businesses can place at their entrances. The QR code tells them how many customers have visited their shop or business, and also how customers rate their service.

Customers, meanwhile, use their smartphones to "check-in" and check out of the businesses on entry and exit. The platform records no personal information about users except for their phone number.

The platform attracted 44,386 business registrations and 2.002 million ordinary users on Sunday (May 17), the first day it was available in malls and shops.

Customers used it to check in to shops 2.658 million times and to check out 1.845 times, while 1.258 million customer reviews were logged by the platform.

Most businesses registered on the platform (as of May 17) were located in Bangkok (14,187), followed by other big cities such as Chonburi (2,819), Nonthaburi (2,457) and Samut Prakan (1,934), Teewasin said. Food and beverage businesses accounted for the greatest number of registrations, he added.

