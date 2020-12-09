Miss Thailand photoshoot turns dangerous

A harmless photoshoot in Chiang Mai became treacherous when a rope bridge carrying the 30 Miss Thailand beauties snapped under their weight.

The contestants had gathered at Pang Pao Beach Resort to record a video and had gathered on the rope bridge for some photographs.

However, the bridge snapped, landing the women in water. Two of them sustained scratches and one suffered a head wound.

Paramedics who were on standby rushed to treat them immediately.

The resort provided a compensation of Bt500,000 (S$22,230) and promised not to let such an accident happen.