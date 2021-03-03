Miss Universe Thailand fired as mental health ambassador after political Facebook post

The Department of Mental Health dismissed Miss Universe Thailand Amanda Chalisa Obdam from her role as the country’s mental health ambassador on Tuesday (March 2). The department handed the role to the Thai-Canadian model, 28, on Feb 25 after she won the beauty crown last October.

The move to revoke her ambassadorship came after the beauty queen drew criticism for her Facebook post about Thai politics. On October 16 she posted a message criticising any form of violence against people. Earlier that day, police used water cannon laced with tear gas to clear a rally by unarmed protesters in Bangkok.

Department director-general Panpimol Wipulakorn explained that the mental health ambassador’s role is to promote mental health work, publicise information and participate in voluntary work for the department.

She said it was revoking Amanda’s title to avoid causing confusion among the public.

The beauty queen had not benefited from any special privileges as mental health ambassador, she added.