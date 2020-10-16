Miss Universe Thailand voices support for pro-democracy movement

Amanda Charlene Obdam, a Thai-Canadian model and newly crowned Miss Universe Thailand, has finally shared her thoughts on democracy.

In an Instagram message on Friday, the beauty queen said: “Sorry I’m late. I’ve been really busy with the media and wanted to catch with the situation before saying anything. I want to say that I support democracy, human rights, anti-violence movements, freedom of speech and equality”.

She ended the post with “be safe everyone".

She is the second Miss Universe crown holder to speak on political matters, after former beauty queen Maria Lynn Ehren or Maria Poonlertlarp voiced support for pro-democracy protests.