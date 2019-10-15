Missing boy in Indonesia found busking on streets, earning money to play computer games

Dian Kristian and Misliyati, a husband and wife from Cakung, East Jakarta, can at last breathe a sigh of relief after their beloved son who had been missing for a month was finally found Saturday.

The couple's second child, Muhammad Del Piero, did not return home from school one day in September and his whereabouts had remained unknown, prompting Misliyati and her husband to begin a desperate search of their 11-year-old son.

Early last week, a post created by Twitter user @rusakuning went viral, alerting netizens to the plight of Misliyati, who applied for leave from her job with a cleaning service company to look for Del Piero.

"Please spread the word. A woman from my work asked to take leave to search for her missing son who has not come home for a month," the post read, "she has filed a report to the police but they are doing nothing. So sad."

Tolong Bantu sebar yaaaaaa. Tadi ada ibu di kantor minta cuti buat nyari anaknya yg udah ilang selama sebulan. Sebulan loh huhu. Dia udah lapor polisi tapi polisi gak ada tindakan apa-apa katanya. Tolong retweet dan sebarin. Ibinya cleaning service di kantorku. Sedih bgt huhu pic.twitter.com/KIdXfhKkKB — helly (҂'̀ ⌣'́)9 (@rusakuning) October 11, 2019

The post also attached pictures of Misliyati and a piece of paper containing Del Piero's personal information, including his physical features and address, as well as Dian's phone number.

Before the post made the rounds on the internet, Misliyati had filed a missing person report to the Cakung Police in East Jakarta and visited social homes in Cipayung, hoping that she might find his son there.

"I've looked for him at warnet [internet cafes] and around his school where he usually plays with his friends. I've also asked his friends but no one could tell me," she said.

Following weeks of searching, Dian finally received information about his son after several residents of Klender ─ thanks to the viral Twitter post ─ recognised Del Piero and immediately called Dian on Oct. 12.

"Someone called me and said they found a boy who looked like my son," Dian said on Saturday as reported by kompas.com.

Del Piero was found in Klender, also in East Jakarta, dozens of kilometers away from his family's house in Cakung.

The people who called Dian at first doubted whether he was actually the boy's father. However, they began to believe Dian when they asked Del Piero to talk with his father via video call.

Afraid of being scolded, Del Piero reportedly resisted seeing his father on the video call.

"Del Piero tried to run. But the people caught and held him. Then he confirmed that I am in fact his dad," Dian said.

Dian then travelled to Klender, where he was finally reunited with his son at around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Del Piero had apparently been with his friend Rian for the whole month, living on the streets and earning money as street musicians performing around the capital.