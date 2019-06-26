Missing man in Bangkok found mummified in car

A man who had been missing for days was found "mummified" inside a car, due to the intense heat in Bangkok, reports China Press.

The Phra Pradaeng district police confirmed that the corpse belonged to a 40-year-old man who went missing for 20 days.

The man was found to be stiff in the front seat, which was reclined. His face bore an expression of shock, with his mouth and eyes wide open.

The police estimated that the man died no less than 15 days earlier and found no signs of trauma on the body.

A report was made on Sunday when a passer-by glanced through the car's windscreen, only to find a "mummified" corpse.

Family members of the deceased revealed that he had been sick for the past four to five years.

They believed that he stopped his car by the roadside for a nap on his way home and had died in his sleep.