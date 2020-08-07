Missing mentally disabled Hong Kong man trapped in restaurant for 2 days

A mentally disabled man was found safe on Thursday in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay shopping district after being trapped for two days in an eighth-floor restaurant that had suspended operations amid coronavirus restrictions on eateries.

The ordeal of the 47-year-old man, who has a mental age of seven and had been reported missing by his family, began on Tuesday afternoon when he took a lift to a Japanese restaurant on the eighth floor of Causeway Bay Plaza Two on Lockhart Road.

A police source said it was supposed that the lift would not stop on that floor as the restaurant was closed because of the Covid-19 measures and it was the only one on that level. The lift opened onto the restaurant’s lobby.

“Finding the shop closed, he tried to leave but no lift stopped on that floor. He then contacted a parent with his mobile phone, but he was unable to tell the exact location,” the source said. “He could only reveal that the building was near the Sogo department store.”

Police had searched for the missing man to no avail. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The source said the man lost contact with his mother at about 7pm on Tuesday when the battery ran out on his phone.

After receiving a missing-person report from his family, dozens of officers, including Police Tactical Unit personnel, were deployed to find him in the busy shopping district.

Officers checked with security guards of buildings in the area, but found no trace of him. Police also made an appeal for help from the public to find him.

Two days later, the man was found sleeping on the floor of the restaurant’s lobby shortly before lunchtime on Thursday when staff returned to prepare for its reopening the following day.

“He sustained no injuries and no suspicious circumstances were detected,” a police spokesman said.

The source believed the man would have had access to water in the restaurant. The man was later reunited with his mother and brought back home, police said.

Hong Kong entered a third wave of Covid-19 infections on July 5. To contain the health crisis, the government on July 15 tightened social-distancing rules by banning dine-in services at restaurants between 6pm and 5am for a week, which was extended on Monday to Aug 11.

This widened to a full ban on dining at restaurants on July 29 to 30, before the measure was scrapped as the government bowed to a public outcry.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.