Missing police numbers: anger, mockery, credibility questions in Hong Kong

The credibility of Hong Kong's police force has been called into question over the official explanation that Special Tactical Squad officers accused of brutality during recent clashes with anti-extradition bill protesters did not have their identifying numbers displayed on their uniforms because there was "no room" to fit them.

At the same time, hundreds of frontline officers and their families have complained of bullying and a public hate campaign against them, including the posting of their personal information online, by critics accusing them of abusing their power.

On Wednesday, Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu said there was no space on the uniforms of Special Tactical Squad (STS) officers to display their numbers, sparking anger and online mockery.

Many people took to social media to complain, with some saying that even beauty pageant contestants displayed numbers on their swimsuits.

Special Tactical Squad officers with their police numbers displayed on their uniforms in the early hours of June 10.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Photos from the Post and other media outlets showed STS officers always displayed their numbers on their uniforms during the 2014 Occupy Central movement, the 2016 Mong Kok riot and as recently as June 9, during clashes outside the legislature.

But since June 12, most squad members did not have their numbers on display.

A source said the numbers were not on show because of a new uniform design. The old design allowed officers to clip their numbers on their shoulders while the new one did not, he said.