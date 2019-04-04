Mobile phone explodes, destroys house in South Jakarta

A house was destroyed by a fire on Monday morning in South Jakarta allegedly due to the explosion of an overheated mobile phone connected to a charging port.

A home on Jl. Poltangan in Jagakarsa, South Jakarta, was engulfed in flames on Monday morning.

According to a witness' account, Ferdiansyah, the fire started in a bedroom on the second floor.

"The homeowner's child put their mobile phone on the bed as they were charging it. The phone overheated and exploded, burning the bed," Jagakarsa Police chief Comr. Sujarwo said as reported by tempo.co on Monday.

Ten fire trucks were deployed and the fire was extinguished an hour later. Although no casualties were reported, the incident has caused hundreds of millions of rupiah in material losses.

In December last year, a girl in Bogor, West Java, died from electrocution while she was using a mobile phone as it was being charged.

Bogor Police spokesman Adj. Comr. Ita Puspita said when lightning struck Sanja village, the victim, Salsabila Ayu Putri, 6, was electrocuted and died shortly after.