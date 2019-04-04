Model demands police protection for female revellers during Songkran

Thai model Sirinya "Cindy" Bishop, founder of the "Don't tell me how to dress" campaign to stop assault-victim-blaming, urged police to implement measures to prevent sexual harassment during Songkran.

Many women are groped or assaulted during the water-splashing festival while police urged women not to wear "too revealing or too sexy" clothing.

The Thai-American model and actress led some 30 activists, including victims of sexual harassment during previous Songkrans, to submit a petition to national police chief General Chakthip Chaijinda.

Sirinya called on police to provide security during Songkan to prevent sexual harassment and assaults, while also imposing harsher punishments.

The Progressive Movement Foundation head Jaree Srisawat, who accompanied Sirinya, said alcohol was responsible for 40 per cent of road accidents during Songkran as well as contributing to many sexual assaults and brawls.

Jaree said police should enforce the Alcohol Beverage Control Act 2008, especially the prohibition of alcohol sales to under 18s and ensure that the water-play zones were alcohol-free.

