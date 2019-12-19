Money down the drain: Koi fish worth $2,400 swept away in Indonesian floods

Nishikigoi koi swim around a tank at the Kurihara Fish Farm in Kazo, Saitama prefecture, Japan, on Nov. 30, 2017. Hand-reared for their color and beauty, koi have become an iconic symbol of Japan that can sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars and even compete in fish beauty contests.
PHOTO: AFP
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Residents of Pranggang village in Kediri, East Java, were shocked to discover that their prized koi, valued at Rp 25 million (S$2,400), were missing after two hours of heavy rains caused their five fish ponds to overflow.

"All of the fish from all of the ponds have been washed away by the flood," Kediri Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) operational head Randi Agata said on Tuesday as quoted by kompas.com.

The flood waters also destroyed a 20-metre long, 3-metre tall wall along a street and inundated 2 hectares of paddy fields. No casualties were reported.

Randi said the agency was now focused on distributing 12,000 litres of clean water to residents of Badek village, Sepawon village and Plosoklaten district.

The Meterology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has warned the public that December will likely see bad weather and an increased chance of hydrometeorological disasters, such as floods and landslides, with the rainy season beginning in many regions across the country.

According to the agency, downpours will start hitting many areas across the archipelago during first or second week of December with the rainy season predicted to reach its peak in February and March 2020.

