Money-saving thief stuns South Korean police after string of break-ins

A money-saving South Korean thief who amassed hundreds of thousands in stolen valuables over a string of burglaries has surprised police with his attention to detail and strictly frugal lifestyle.

The 33-year-old, surnamed Jeon, stole 440 million won (S$530,000) worth of goods and cash over 11 break-ins, police said, and had a clear end-goal in mind for his exploits.

"I've never seen a case like this. The man wrote in his diary: 'I will do my utmost, under any circumstances, to amass 10 billion won in assets'," said detective Ahn Yong-Joon at Suseo Police Station in Daegu.

"There are many street-smart thieves in the world but there are not so many of them who are so purpose-oriented and frugal as he is", he said.

Police confiscated 420 million won in cash and gold bars from Jeon's home. He had melted the gold items he had stolen down into the bars in an effort to remove any evidence.

"Most criminals tend to fritter away what they have obtained through the offences - drinking, gambling and womanising - but this man saved most of it, spending only 20 million won out of the 440 million won", Ahn said.

According to the detective, Jeon planned to invest the proceeds from his crimes into stocks.

He also prepared extensively for his burglaries: from doing exercises that would help him climb up the outside of apartment buildings to researching expensive houses on the internet, to meticulously planning his escape routes and ways to hide his trail.

CCTV footage aired on local television showed him calmly turning around a street corner, carrying a bag of stolen objects and with his face hidden under a cap. Moments later he was spotted in a different alley without the cap or the bag, looking like a different person.

Another tape showed him staggering through a street as if he was a drunken passer-by.

"He shed his caps and changed into different clothes in deserted alleys, posed as a drunkard and changed his direction to confuse police checking surveillance camera footage", Ahn said.

South Korean police rely heavily on the country's far-reaching surveillance camera network to catch criminals.

In addition to innumerable private CCTV networks, there are some 11,000 surveillance cameras located on streets, in schools and on public buildings in Daegu - the country's fourth largest city with a population of 2.5 million.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.