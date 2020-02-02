More than 100 patients under coronavirus watch in Krabi

PHOTO: The Nation
The Nation/Asia News Network

The Krabi Provincial Public Health Office is monitoring more than 100 patients suspected of carrying the Wuhan coronavirus, and five of them must get additional blood tests, Wittaya Watthanuengkowit, the office's doctor, said on Friday (January 31).

"Currently, we are monitoring over 100 patients who came from China; 10 per cent of them were Thai people," he said.These people had fever or other symptoms and were treated in several hospitals in Krabi province.

Presently, they have been allowed to stay in hotels, under close monitoring of the hotels' managers and medical teams from both government and private organisations.However, five patients must go through more tests. The province has quarantined them in the hospitals, while their blood test results are awaited.

"This time we have ordered all hospitals to provide more than 100 rooms to exclusively monitor suspected cases of infections in the future," the doctor said. "The 100-plus tourists from China will be monitored for another 14 days, he added.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in The Nation.

