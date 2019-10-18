More than 20 died in cars in Japan's devastating typhoon

In areas devastated by Typhoon No. 19, which hit eastern Japan last weekend, 21 of 78 victims died in their cars, in circumstances such as a car falling into a swollen river.

Many victims of past flood disasters perished when they were engulfed by muddy water in their cars, and experts and government authorities have pointed out the danger of evacuating by car.

Organisations such as police and fire departments continued searching for 16 people who were still missing in the affected areas on Thursday.

As of noon Thursday, 78 people in 12 prefectures were known to have been killed by the typhoon.

According to the results of a Yomiuri Shimbun survey conducted on the basis of statements made by disaster-hit municipalities and police authorities, cases in which people died in their cars occurred in nine prefectures.

In Midori Ward in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, a car carrying four family members, including two elementary school children, fell into the Kushikawa river from a road that was washed out by muddy water late on the night of Oct. 12, when heavy rains hit the area.

Their bodies and the wrecked car were found downstream.

According to sources, the family members were going to check on a relative's house in the ward, and the police theorize that the road collapsed beneath the moving car, sending it into the river with the four inside.