More than 30 dolphins sighted at Khao Lak Island, Phang Nga

Nattaphong Nilswit, dive master at Sea Bees Diving Khao Lak, said on Sunday (November 17) that his group of divers had been lucky enough to witness more than 30 dolphins swimming around their boat as it passed Rua Jom Boon Soong diving point in Takua Pa District, Phang Nga province.

The group was on its way back from a dive at Similan and Surin Islands.

"They swam around our boat from 10 minutes before leaving, creating a wonderful experience for divers and tourists on board," he said. "I'm glad that Phang Nga is still full of rare aquatic animals. That's a clear indicator of an abundant ecosystem and is a tourist attraction that helps boost the local economy."

Nattaphong further explained that the Rua Jom Boon Soong diving point used to be an ore extraction site, but after the contract expired a coral reef grew around the area at 18-20 m. depth, becoming a home for dolphins, whale sharks and whales.

"The area is visited by domestic and foreign tourists all year round, who travel to Phang Nga to witness the beauty of nature, both on the boat and under the water," he added.