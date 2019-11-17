More than 30 people injured in Hong Kong bus crash

More than 30 people have been injured in a bus accident in Hong Kong.
PHOTO: Facebook
Chan Ho-him
South China Morning Post

At least 33 people were injured when a double-decker bus rammed into a road divider on a major highway in Hong Kong on Saturday.

At least three people were seriously injured, according to the fire service, and all 33 were taken to fives hospitals - Queen Elizabeth, United Christian, Kwong Wah, Prince of Wales and Tseung Kwan O.

The KMB bus, on route 307 from Central to Tai Po, reportedly lost control while it was heading towards Tate's Cairn Tunnel on the motorway linking Lam Tin and Kowloon Bay.

Photos and video footage showed the lower deck of the bus was severely damaged with the windscreen and windows smashed and glass shattered on the road, its front door distorted and injured passengers sitting or lying on the road waiting for help.

Firefighters and paramedics treated the wounded and rescued passengers who were trapped on the upper deck. The cause of the accident was unknown.

KMB said the accident happened at around 6pm and the bus driver suffered minor injuries and was also taken to hospital. The bus company said it would assist police on investigating the cause of the accident, as representatives had been sent to hospital to console the injured and their families.

The transport department said traffic had been disrupted on the Kwun Tong By-Pass towards Choi Hung.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Accidents bus Hong Kong

TRENDING

Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Worker falls to his death at Shaw Plaza in Balestier Road
Worker falls to his death at Shaw Plaza in Balestier Road
15 best JB shopping malls (old &amp; new): Ultimate guide to Johor Bahru shopping
15 best JB shopping malls (old & new): Ultimate guide to Johor Bahru shopping
If you don&#039;t want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
If you don't want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
Buddhist temple denies abbot&#039;s alleged sex acts with men
Buddhist temple denies abbot's alleged sex acts with men
Singapore is most beautiful city in Asia, 11th most beautiful in the world
Singapore is most beautiful city in Asia, 11th most beautiful in the world
People are petitioning President Trump to stop sales of Pokemon Sword and Shield
People are petitioning President Trump to stop sales of Pokemon Sword and Shield
Cheap guide to Johor Bahru - Where to go &amp; best things to do in JB
Cheap guide to Johor Bahru - Where to go & best things to do in JB
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
Woman loses $300k to &#039;Singtel customer service&#039; caller helping her solve Wi-Fi connectivity problem
Woman loses $300k to 'Singtel customer service' caller helping her solve Wi-Fi connectivity problem
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee&#039;s Janice
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee's Janice
This Singapore &#039;infurrencer&#039; can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
This Singapore 'infurrencer' can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem

Home Works

8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I&#039;ve fallen many times, but...
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I've fallen many times, but...
Man fined $4,000 for decking Haidilao diner in the face with sauce bowl
Man fined $4,000 for decking Haidilao diner in the face with sauce bowl

SERVICES