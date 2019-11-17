More than 30 people injured in Hong Kong bus crash

At least 33 people were injured when a double-decker bus rammed into a road divider on a major highway in Hong Kong on Saturday.

At least three people were seriously injured, according to the fire service, and all 33 were taken to fives hospitals - Queen Elizabeth, United Christian, Kwong Wah, Prince of Wales and Tseung Kwan O.

The KMB bus, on route 307 from Central to Tai Po, reportedly lost control while it was heading towards Tate's Cairn Tunnel on the motorway linking Lam Tin and Kowloon Bay.

Photos and video footage showed the lower deck of the bus was severely damaged with the windscreen and windows smashed and glass shattered on the road, its front door distorted and injured passengers sitting or lying on the road waiting for help.

Firefighters and paramedics treated the wounded and rescued passengers who were trapped on the upper deck. The cause of the accident was unknown.

KMB said the accident happened at around 6pm and the bus driver suffered minor injuries and was also taken to hospital. The bus company said it would assist police on investigating the cause of the accident, as representatives had been sent to hospital to console the injured and their families.

The transport department said traffic had been disrupted on the Kwun Tong By-Pass towards Choi Hung.

