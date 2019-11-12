More than 50 victims of sexual abuse in Indonesian Catholic churches: Report

PHOTO: Unsplash
Karina M. Tehusijarana
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Weekly magazine Warta Minggu published by the Tomang Roman Catholic parish in West Jakarta reported that at least 56 people were subjected to sexual abuse in Catholic churches across Indonesia.

The report, titled "Sexual Abuse in Indonesian Churches: An Iceberg Phenomenon?", was published on Sunday and is based on a discussion held at Atma Jaya University in late November to mark the international campaign 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

During the discussion, Indonesian Bishops Conference (KWI) seminary commission secretary Joseph Kristanto said that, while he did not have definitive data about the number of sexual abuse victims in Catholic churches in the country, his team had received reports from informants detailing at least 56 victims. 

"That number includes 21 victims from among seminarians and brothers, 20 nuns and 15 laypeople," Kristanto said as quoted by Warta Minggu.

"Who were the perpetrators? There were 33 priests and 23 non-priest perpetrators. Many of the incidents occurred in education centres for prospective priests."

Kristanto said the data only represented "the tip of the iceberg." 

"There are 37 archdioceses in Indonesia. If every archdiocese has even five or 10 cases, just count for yourself," he said. "And that is only at the archdiocese, not counting schools or orphanages."

Kristanto said one of the ways the KWI tried to prevent such abuse was through a stringent selection and education process for seminarians. 

Lidia Laksana Hidayat, a psychologist and counselor for seminarians, who attended the discussion, echoed Kristanto's comments and said the root of sexual abuse often lay in the sexual abusers' past. 

Kristanto said that Pope Francis had made the church's position clear in his apostolic letter Vos Estis Lux Mundi issued in May.

"The Pope reiterated that sexual crimes hurt our Lord, cause physical, psychological and spiritual harm to the victims and damage the community of the faithful," he said. 

Warta Minggu's editorial said the report was published to mark International Human Rights Day, which falls on Dec. 10.

"We are thankful that the Church is big-hearted enough not to deny its weaknesses. Of course it is not enough to stay silent. Action must be taken to prevent worse things from happening and to uphold justice," the editorial said. "The perpetrators must be corrected, we must condemn their actions but not their humanity. […] Meanwhile, the victims should be saved and raised up from their suffering."

When reached for comment, KWI Council on Laity secretary Paulus Christian Siswantoko told The Jakarta Post on Monday that he was not aware of the report. 

Kristanto was not immediately available for comment when contacted by the Post.

National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan) commissioner Mariana Amiruddin told the Post that the commission had yet to receive any report on sexual abuse within the Catholic Church.

Another Komnas Perempuan commissioner, Adriana Venny, urged any sexual abuse victims to file reports with the police and the commission regarding the matter.

"Every perpetrator of sexual abuse must be processed legally and should not be allowed to go free. Victims must be given access to [legal recourse]," Adriana told the Post.

"Victims can report to the police and also to Komnas Perempuan. Our complaint and referral unit will analyse the victims' needs and if they experience trauma, they will be referred for counselling," she added.

The Roman Catholic Church has been widely criticised for the failure of officials to take action on sexual abuse allegations against priests, with thousands of reports surfacing in the United States, Europe, Australia, Chile, Canada, and India over the past few years. 

Through his apostolic letter, Pope Francis passed an ecclesiastical law obliging every diocese to create a system for the reporting of sexual abuse by clerics by June 2020.

More about
INDONESIA Churches Sexual Abuse

TRENDING

Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here&#039;s what he says
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here's what he says
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
Don&#039;t ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Don't ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
Parents pay $13,500 after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Parents pay $13,500 after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Apple CEO Tim Cook chats with local iPhoneographers over chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market
Apple CEO Tim Cook chats with local iPhoneographers over chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market
Netizens politely educate &#039;health-conscious&#039; French girl on why hawkers don&#039;t care about organic ingredients
Netizens politely educate 'health-conscious' French girl on why hawkers don't care about organic ingredients
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12.12 tomorrow: 2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 &amp; other deals this week
12.12 tomorrow: 2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 & other deals this week
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
Think you&#039;ve seen everything in Bangkok? Here&#039;s 5 local favourite spots away from the tourist trail
Think you've seen everything in Bangkok? Here's 5 local favourite spots away from the tourist trail
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do

Home Works

House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
Key home interior designs in 2020
Key home interior designs in 2020
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter

SERVICES