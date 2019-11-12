More than 50 victims of sexual abuse in Indonesian Catholic churches: Report

Weekly magazine Warta Minggu published by the Tomang Roman Catholic parish in West Jakarta reported that at least 56 people were subjected to sexual abuse in Catholic churches across Indonesia.

The report, titled "Sexual Abuse in Indonesian Churches: An Iceberg Phenomenon?", was published on Sunday and is based on a discussion held at Atma Jaya University in late November to mark the international campaign 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

During the discussion, Indonesian Bishops Conference (KWI) seminary commission secretary Joseph Kristanto said that, while he did not have definitive data about the number of sexual abuse victims in Catholic churches in the country, his team had received reports from informants detailing at least 56 victims.

"That number includes 21 victims from among seminarians and brothers, 20 nuns and 15 laypeople," Kristanto said as quoted by Warta Minggu.

"Who were the perpetrators? There were 33 priests and 23 non-priest perpetrators. Many of the incidents occurred in education centres for prospective priests."

Kristanto said the data only represented "the tip of the iceberg."

"There are 37 archdioceses in Indonesia. If every archdiocese has even five or 10 cases, just count for yourself," he said. "And that is only at the archdiocese, not counting schools or orphanages."

Kristanto said one of the ways the KWI tried to prevent such abuse was through a stringent selection and education process for seminarians.

Lidia Laksana Hidayat, a psychologist and counselor for seminarians, who attended the discussion, echoed Kristanto's comments and said the root of sexual abuse often lay in the sexual abusers' past.