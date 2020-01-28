More than 80 radicals wanted by Hong Kong police take refuge in Taiwan

More than 80 radical protesters suspected of hurling petrol bombs during anti-government demonstrations, storming the city's legislature and physically attacking ideological opponents, have fled Hong Kong to Taiwan, police sources have told the Post.

Police realised they had escaped when officers went to their homes to arrest them after establishing their identities.

"Most are in their 20s and 30s and unemployed. Only a few are students," one source said.

As there was no extradition agreement between Hong Kong and Taiwan, he said, there was nothing more police could do.

"They have been placed on the list of people wanted by police, and they will face arrest if they return to the city," he said.

Clashes break out between riot police and students near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom in November 2019. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Hong Kong has experienced more than seven months of protests sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill, which would have allowed the transfer of fugitives to jurisdictions with which Hong Kong does not have existing agreements, including Taiwan and mainland China.

More than 7,000 people have been arrested since June for various protest-related offences, including rioting, possessing explosives and firearms without a licence, and arson.

The sources said police had established that about 220 protesters who feared arrest for their actions had gone to Taiwan.

Of that total, only between 80 and 90 are wanted in connection with alleged acts of violence.

"The rest of the 220 radicals are not wanted by police, because officers have no evidence to show they were involved in violence," he said. "They learned that some of their friends had been arrested and feared they would be next, so that they chose to escape."

It is understood that among those in Taiwan wanted by police are several suspects who were present during a horrific incident last November, when a 57-year-old man was doused with a flammable solution and set alight along a footbridge in Ma On Shan.

Anti-government protesters raise their umbrellas as police fire tear gas during October 2019 clashes in Mong Kok. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

More than 20 others in Taiwan have been identified as being among the hundreds who stormed and vandalised the city's legislature last July 1.