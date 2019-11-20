More than 8,000 petrol bombs primed for Hong Kong streets 'found at Chinese University'

More than 8,000 petrol bombs ready for use on Hong Kong's streets have been found at Chinese University so far, a source has told the Post.

Meanwhile, a police insider said more than 1,000 people were arrested and registered on Monday - the highest daily tally since the protests erupted in June.

The firebombs discovery was revealed as Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor condemned a "weapons factory", holding 2,000 bottles of flammable liquid, uncovered on a university campus that she did not identify.

A source familiar with the situation said the petrol bombs were found on the Sha Tin campus of the university, which was occupied by radicals during four days of clashes with police last week before their retreat.

The Post understands the university had contacted the Fire Services Department and reported the matter to police.

Police said on Tuesday that officers found more than 3,900 petrol bombs at the CUHK campus on Monday alone.

Lam said it was shocking a university campus had hosted a production line for the weapons.

"I know thousands of unused petrol bombs had been found in a university, with dangerous chemicals being stolen from laboratories," she said.

A police insider said about 1,000 people were arrested on Monday, mostly in and around Polytechnic University, which has played host to scenes of violent protest over recent days, leading to a police siege of the campus.

Hundreds of radicals had barricaded themselves inside the campus as police closed the net around them by cutting off all entrances to the Hung Hom campus since Sunday evening.

A few of the most hard-core protesters still remained at the site on Tuesday afternoon.

A carriage with chemical solutions for petrol bombs is left at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Lam said they would use whatever means available to persuade the rest to leave, adding if there was a threat to life on the campus police had to take necessary action.