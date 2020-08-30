More contagious coronavirus mutation detected in Indonesia

The Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology has reported that a mutation of the coronavirus that has been deemed more infectious than the original strain found in Wuhan, China, has been detected in Indonesia.

The mutation, widely known as the D614G mutation, has been found in eight of 22 whole genome sequences reported in Indonesia, Eijkman Institute chairman Amin Soebandrio told The Jakarta Post on Saturday.

He added that researchers had yet to discover the percentage of infected people carrying the mutation, but Amin believed the mutated strain had been spread to most patients in the country.

“Currently, the D614G accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the genomes reported in Indonesia. But if we analyze more samples, we might come up with clearer information,” said Amin.

The researcher added the mutated virus was 10 times more contagious than the original strain found in China, although the conclusion is only limited to cells tested in the culture in laboratories.

“More studies are necessary to know whether this also occurs in human.”

Amin said there was yet to be evidence or studies confirming higher severity or new symptoms caused by the mutation.

He added that the mutation would not affect the performance of potential vaccines currently being tested, as it did not alter the virus’ receptor binding domain that allowed the virus to infect cells. Most vaccines under development target this part of the coronavirus.

“We will keep conducting the whole genome sequencing process to understand the characteristics of the mutation. These sequences are important epidemiological data to trace the virus' mobility,” said Amin.

Health experts have advised people to wear masks while outside their homes and to wash their hands with soap regularly to avoid being infected with the coronavirus.

The D614G strain was first detected in Germany in late January and is commonly found in the United States and Europe. It was also recently detected in Malaysia, as reported by The Star.

