More than meets the eye in photo of orangutan 'offering help' to man

In this photo posted by geologist Anil Prabhakar, an orangutan seemingly offers a helping hand to a man who is chest-deep in a pond.
PHOTO: Instagram/anit_t_prabhakar
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

JAKARTA - A picture of an orangutan seemingly offering a helping hand to a man who was chest-deep in a pond received a warm reception globally from social media users after a geologist, Mr Anil Prabhakar, posted the picture on his Instagram account.

"Let me help you? Once humanity dies in mankind, sometimes animals are guiding us back to our basics," Mr Anil wrote in his account.

He was in Samboja, East Kalimantan, on a tour in an orangutan facility managed by the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF).

"There was a report of snakes in that area so the warden came over and he was clearing snakes," he told CNN.

"I saw an orangutan come very close to him and just offer him his hand."

It seemed as if the orangutan was saying "May I help you?" to the man, he said. "I just grabbed that moment. It was really emotional."

Dr Jamartin Sihite, the chief executive officer of the BOSF, confirmed that the moment happened in a BOSF facility on island No. 6, where the female orangutan, Anih, 25, lives.

"We're very happy to see the positive responses people give to this picture," Dr Jamartin said.

"Looking at this picture, we cannot help but wonder that wild animals could be kinder to human beings than us to them," he told The Jakarta Post on Monday (Feb 10).

Dr Jamartin said the man in the water, Mr Syahrul, was an employee at BOSF.

"Anih and Syahrul have known each other since the 1990s," he said. Anih was brought to the facility by someone in that decade.

"Syahrul was doing the maintenance in the picture," Dr Jamartin explained.

Dr Jamartin said that in the picture it looked like Anih was offering help to Mr Syahrul.

"But based on our experience, she could have been asking for food from Syahrul.

It shows that that orangutan has become dependent on human beings," Dr Jamartin said.

Island No. 6 is one of the islands where BOSF keeps rescued orangutans that could not be returned to the wild.

It is called an "island" because the area was surrounded by 5m-wide trenches filled with water as deep as 2m.

Anih lives with Romeo, 34, another orangutan who was returned from Taiwan, in an area of only about one hectare.

Anih and Romeo no longer have the skill to survive in the wild because they were separated from their mothers when they were very young and have since been relying on human beings for food.

"By keeping them on such an island, they could enjoy a habitat close to their original one and at the same time we could keep an eye on them," he said.

Dr Jamartin said that however friendly the interactions between orangutans and human beings, orangutans belong in the wild.

"Help them by preserving their habitat," he said.

Established in 1991, BOSF works for the conservation of Bornean orangutans.

It rescues orangutans and reintroduces them into the wild.

They also keep the ones that could not be returned to nature, like Anih and Romeo, in their facility in Samboja, about 50km from Balikpapan.

More about
INDONESIA wildlife animals

TRENDING

Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
'How to spread Wuhan': Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
Coronavirus: Jay Chou&#039;s KL concert cancelled after fans demanded for it
Coronavirus: Fans demanded to cancel Jay Chou's KL concert
&#039;Never my intention to sell&#039;: House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
'Never my intention to sell': House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it&#039;s a waste
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
Research shows 3-day median incubation period for coronavirus
Research shows 3-day median incubation period for coronavirus

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day

SERVICES