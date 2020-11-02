More than meets the eye in photo of orangutan 'offering help' to man

JAKARTA - A picture of an orangutan seemingly offering a helping hand to a man who was chest-deep in a pond received a warm reception globally from social media users after a geologist, Mr Anil Prabhakar, posted the picture on his Instagram account.

"Let me help you? Once humanity dies in mankind, sometimes animals are guiding us back to our basics," Mr Anil wrote in his account.

He was in Samboja, East Kalimantan, on a tour in an orangutan facility managed by the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF).

"There was a report of snakes in that area so the warden came over and he was clearing snakes," he told CNN.

"I saw an orangutan come very close to him and just offer him his hand."

It seemed as if the orangutan was saying "May I help you?" to the man, he said. "I just grabbed that moment. It was really emotional."

Dr Jamartin Sihite, the chief executive officer of the BOSF, confirmed that the moment happened in a BOSF facility on island No. 6, where the female orangutan, Anih, 25, lives.

"We're very happy to see the positive responses people give to this picture," Dr Jamartin said.

"Looking at this picture, we cannot help but wonder that wild animals could be kinder to human beings than us to them," he told The Jakarta Post on Monday (Feb 10).

Dr Jamartin said the man in the water, Mr Syahrul, was an employee at BOSF.

"Anih and Syahrul have known each other since the 1990s," he said. Anih was brought to the facility by someone in that decade.

"Syahrul was doing the maintenance in the picture," Dr Jamartin explained.

Dr Jamartin said that in the picture it looked like Anih was offering help to Mr Syahrul.