More Thais joining the ranks of the rich

Despite the current economic slowdown, the number of rich people in Thailand will continue to grow at a higher rate and will boost the private banking business, according to wealth managers.

Thailand and most other Asian countries are sensitive to the volatility of global trade, as their economic growth is led by exports. The ongoing trade war between the United States and China has caused a contraction of exports and is hurting the whole economy.

Vincent Magnenat, Lombard Odier's chief executive officer for Asia Pacific, remains optimistic about the economy and the potential for the private banking business here.

Thailand's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 4 per cent last year and it is forecast to expand 3.7 per cent this year. "Growth is here," Magnenat said.

He also foresaw growth of private banking business-wealth management for high net worth individuals.

In Thailand, the number of people having assets worth over US$1 million (S$1,384,880) would rise 10 per cent annually, those with assets worth more than $50 million would rise between 20-30 per cent and the number of billionaires would grow more than 30 per cent a year, said Magnenat.

He said that top private bankers in Asia manage less than 20 per cent of the assets of wealthy individuals. More than 80 per cent of their assets are onshore and are under management of major local players like KBank Private Banking.

Magnenat believes that as wealthy clients get high quality services and greater access to global assets, the number of private banking clients will rise further.

Many rich people earlier invested large amounts in local assets such as equities and bonds. They also held large amounts of cash that did not deliver much returns.

The co-operation between KBank Private Banking and Lombard Odier has changed the face of private banking business in the past four years, he said.

The new generation of Thai entrepreneurs need professionals to not only help them with investment management, but also wealth planning, family financial services and family-business governance, he noted.