Motel worker in Korea gets prison for taping sounds from guest rooms

A motel employee in his 40s has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for illicitly recording sounds made by guests inside the rooms over three years.

The Seoul District Court said Tuesday it ordered imprisonment for the 46-year-old man for intrusion and infringement of the Protection of Communications Secrets Act.

Between December 2015 and October last year, the man made 21 audio recordings of sounds made by guests apparently having sex, using his phone set up inside room lamps.

He had worked in a motel located in Seoul until the end of 2017, before moving to another lodging in Gyeonggi Province.

The court ruling said the man's crime is reproachful in that he took advantage of his position as an employee and violated guests' privacy, putting them in risk of serious mental trauma and fear the recordings could be made public.

The court, however, noted the 46-year-old had not been punished for similar crimes in the past and that there was no evidence he had distributed the audio recordings.