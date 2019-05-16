Mother finds daughter hanged in front of house in Thailand

A woman was found hanging from a swinging bench in front of her house in Samut Sakhon's Muang district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The body of Chutinan Chaowicharat, 31, was found by her mother, who alerted relatives and police. Chutinan's brother told police that she lived with two aunts who had left for a trip abroad, leaving her alone in the house. The mother, who lives elsewhere, arrived for a morning visit only to find the body hanging from the crossbar of the bench.

The brother said Chutinan had been suffering depression that had worsened after a car accident two days ago. Police found no trace of a struggle at the scene. The body was sent for an autopsy at the provincial hospital.