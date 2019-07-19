Mother of reckless Thai driver who killed 9 in 2010 wants condemnation to stop

Laddawan Devahastin Na Ayudhya (left) and her daughter Praewa (right), before meeting with the police, two months after the 2010 incident

The mother of a woman who has been condemned publicly for reckless driving that led to the death of nine people in 2010, said each and every member of her family has suffered a traumatic ordeal.

Laddawan Devahastin Na Ayudhya said everybody in her family relies on sleeping pills at night and that she has had to keep a very close eye on her daughter Praewa, who is always depressed and could possibly commit suicide.

The mother also kept apologising for her daughter's crime in a televised phone-in interview on Thursday - like she has been since the accident took place on the night of December 27 nine years ago.

She also called on the Justice Ministry to immediately pay the state-commissioned compensation she owes for the nine dead victims and the three injured, adding that she will repay the ministry when she has the money.

Praewa's father, Colonel Ratthachai, who was present in the television show, displayed the title deeds of properties owned by the family, saying they have been put up for sale so the families of all 12 victims can be compensated.