Mother says Hong Kong girl, 15, found dead in sea 'took her own life'

The mother of a 15-year-old Hong Kong girl whose body was found in the sea last month broke her silence on Thursday, saying her daughter "had taken her own life" and appealed for a halt to both the harassment her family has faced and speculation on the causes of her death.

Youth College student Chan Yin-lam was last seen on the school's campus in Tiu Keng Leng on September 19. Her body was found in the sea off Tseung Kwan O three days later.

The comments from Chan's mother came as the Vocational Training Council, which runs the college, "strongly urged" the coroner to conduct an inquest into the teenager's death to "clear up the facts" as soon as possible, as students held a rally for a fourth straight day to demand the "truth" after the VTC released security camera footage of Chan's movements on campus.

Chan's mother, surnamed Ho, whose face was blurred in an interview with broadcaster TVB, said she had been harassed because of viral speculation over her daughter's death.

Against the backdrop of the anti-government protests rocking the city and accusations of police brutality, critics had questioned if the girl, who had taken part in demonstrations, died at the hands of the force.

"I want to clarify this, she took her own life instead of being killed," Ho said.

Police had earlier said there was nothing suspicious about the teen's death and that she had not been arrested at protests.

Ho said her daughter had helped distribute promotional leaflets for the protests in June, but became reluctant to attend the rallies in July because she "thought [the movement] had changed", adding that she was tear-gassed in August on her way to buy cakes rather than from joining a demonstration.

She said she had closely followed up the case with police as she had seen all the related CCTV footage.