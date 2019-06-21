Mother, two friends in Hong Kong arrested on suspicion of ill-treating child who died

A 25-year-old mother and her two friends were arrested on suspicion of ill-treating her 22-month-old daughter hours after the child died in a public hospital on Thursday.

A law enforcement source said the incident occurred while a foster care family was being arranged for the girl. The girl's three siblings are also in foster care. The children's father is in jail.

According to police, the mother left her daughter with a female friend in January to look after and then did not see the girl again.

The friend, 34, lives with her boyfriend, 32, and her three daughters - aged eight, three, and five months - in a Tin Shui Wai village house.