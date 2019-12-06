Motorists with 'heroic' names in Philippines get fuel discounts

MANILA, Philippines - Motorists who share a name-whether first, middle or last - with a Philippine national hero get a discount of P6 (S$0.40) per liter of diesel and P12 per liter of gasoline on the morning of Independence Day at participating filling stations of Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc.
The promotion dubbed "May kapangalang bayani?" takes effect from 6 a.m. to 12 noon of June 12, Phoenix said in a statement on Tuesday.
"This Independence Day, Phoenix Petroleum will not only pay tribute to the heroes of the 1898 Philippine Independence declaration, but also extend the treat to drivers with the same name as [theirs]," said the company's chief operating officer, Henry Fadullon.
FOLLOW-UP TO 2018 PROMO
"Last year, we put in the spotlight the country's next-generation heroes - the Filipino athletes - through the two-month 'Buhayin Ang Laban Para Sa Ginto' campaign," he said. "This year, in celebration of our country's 121st Independence Day, we are offering a special discount promo directed toward motorists whose names are [the same as those of] Filipino heroes."
Eligible names are Jose, Rizal, Melchora, Aquino, Jacinto, Zamora, Andres, Bonifacio, Maria, Josefa, Gabriela, Silang, Burgos, Emilio, Aguinaldo, Gregorio, Del Pilar, Francisco, Baltazar, Apolinario, Mabini, Diego, Marcelo, Gregoria, De Jesus, Juan, Luna, Mariano and Gomez. "Customers whose name has slight spelling variations but still has the same pronunciation as that of the heroes' names are still qualified for the promo," Fadullon said. The promo is valid only for in-tank refills, and customers need only present their driver's license for verification by the cashier. Multiple gas-up within the promo period is also allowed. A DAY IN INTRAMUROS The discount is available at Phoenix filling stations at Sucat Skyway, SM Mall of Asia, Naga Road, Congressional, Timog, Dahlia, Molino 1, Molino 2, Daang Hari, Marcos Hi-way, Amang Rodriguez in Pasig and Shaw Boulevard. From the gas stations, motorists can drive to Intramuros, where Fort Santiago, Museo de Intramuros, Destileria Limtuaco Museum and Bahay Tsinoy are open to the public for free on Independence Day. It's also open house at Manila Cathedral and a 50-per cent discount is offered for tours of Bagumbayan Lights and Sounds Museum with 10 people per group. Photography enthusiasts can register at Plaza Roma for a photo walk around the Walled City and film lovers can attend a daylong short film festival at Fort Santiago Theater. At Plaza Roma, in front of Manila Cathedral, visitors can go to We Art Intramuros Freedom Bazaar, featuring 40 arts and crafts concessionaires. Buskers entertain visitors to the bazaar. The We Are Intramuros Music Festival starts at 5 p.m., featuring Orange and Lemons, Ang Bandang Shirley, Droppout and Rhyne, Kiyo and Alisson Shore, Munimuni, JP Bacallan and other bands. At Rizal Park, the National Parks Development Committee, a body overseen by the Department of Tourism, is cohosting with the National Historical Commission of the Philippines' Independence Day activities, some of which began on Tuesday. The activities include Kalayaan Book Sale, Diskwento Caravan, free visit to Dr. Jose Rizal Light and Sound open theatre, free medical, dental and optical services, Kalayaan Job Fair, a band and drill exhibition and a fireworks display. Vice President Leni Robredo leads the flag-raising ceremony at Rizal Park at 8 a.m. Wednesday. President Rodrigo Duterte is not in Manila. He is leading Independence Day rites at the 6th Infantry Battalion headquarters in Malabang, Lanao del Sur province.
Read also
More about
PHILIPPINES
Motorcycles
Eligible names are Jose, Rizal, Melchora, Aquino, Jacinto, Zamora, Andres, Bonifacio, Maria, Josefa, Gabriela, Silang, Burgos, Emilio, Aguinaldo, Gregorio, Del Pilar, Francisco, Baltazar, Apolinario, Mabini, Diego, Marcelo, Gregoria, De Jesus, Juan, Luna, Mariano and Gomez.
"Customers whose name has slight spelling variations but still has the same pronunciation as that of the heroes' names are still qualified for the promo," Fadullon said.
The promo is valid only for in-tank refills, and customers need only present their driver's license for verification by the cashier.
Multiple gas-up within the promo period is also allowed.
A DAY IN INTRAMUROS
The discount is available at Phoenix filling stations at Sucat Skyway, SM Mall of Asia, Naga Road, Congressional, Timog, Dahlia, Molino 1, Molino 2, Daang Hari, Marcos Hi-way, Amang Rodriguez in Pasig and Shaw Boulevard.
From the gas stations, motorists can drive to Intramuros, where Fort Santiago, Museo de Intramuros, Destileria Limtuaco Museum and Bahay Tsinoy are open to the public for free on Independence Day.
It's also open house at Manila Cathedral and a 50-per cent discount is offered for tours of Bagumbayan Lights and Sounds Museum with 10 people per group.
Photography enthusiasts can register at Plaza Roma for a photo walk around the Walled City and film lovers can attend a daylong short film festival at Fort Santiago Theater.
At Plaza Roma, in front of Manila Cathedral, visitors can go to We Art Intramuros Freedom Bazaar, featuring 40 arts and crafts concessionaires. Buskers entertain visitors to the bazaar.
The We Are Intramuros Music Festival starts at 5 p.m., featuring Orange and Lemons, Ang Bandang Shirley, Droppout and Rhyne, Kiyo and Alisson Shore, Munimuni, JP Bacallan and other bands.
At Rizal Park, the National Parks Development Committee, a body overseen by the Department of Tourism, is cohosting with the National Historical Commission of the Philippines' Independence Day activities, some of which began on Tuesday.
The activities include Kalayaan Book Sale, Diskwento Caravan, free visit to Dr. Jose Rizal Light and Sound open theatre, free medical, dental and optical services, Kalayaan Job Fair, a band and drill exhibition and a fireworks display.
Vice President Leni Robredo leads the flag-raising ceremony at Rizal Park at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
President Rodrigo Duterte is not in Manila. He is leading Independence Day rites at the 6th Infantry Battalion headquarters in Malabang, Lanao del Sur province.