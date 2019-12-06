Motorists with 'heroic' names in Philippines get fuel discounts

MANILA, Philippines - Motorists who share a name-whether first, middle or last - with a Philippine national hero get a discount of P6 (S$0.40) per liter of diesel and P12 per liter of gasoline on the morning of Independence Day at participating filling stations of Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc.

The promotion dubbed "May kapangalang bayani?" takes effect from 6 a.m. to 12 noon of June 12, Phoenix said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This Independence Day, Phoenix Petroleum will not only pay tribute to the heroes of the 1898 Philippine Independence declaration, but also extend the treat to drivers with the same name as [theirs]," said the company's chief operating officer, Henry Fadullon.

FOLLOW-UP TO 2018 PROMO

"Last year, we put in the spotlight the country's next-generation heroes - the Filipino athletes - through the two-month 'Buhayin Ang Laban Para Sa Ginto' campaign," he said. "This year, in celebration of our country's 121st Independence Day, we are offering a special discount promo directed toward motorists whose names are [the same as those of] Filipino heroes."