Mount Agung erupts, residents warned to steer clear of danger zone

Bali's active Mount Agung volcano erupted on Monday at 5 p.m. local time (4 p.m. Jakarta time), the volcano observatory reported.
The seismograph recorded that the eruption lasted for 1 minute and 12 seconds with a maximum amplitude of 23 millimeters.
Foggy weather prevented the observatory from measuring the amount of hot ash the volcano spewed during the eruption.
The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation maintained the volcano's alert level at siaga (watch): Level III of the four-tiered Indonesia volcano alert system.
