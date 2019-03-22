Mount Bromo still safe for tourists amid eruption

The crater of Mount Bromo measures some 800 metres in diameter. Despite eruptions occurring on a daily basis, visiting the area is still considered safe.
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Mar 22, 2019

Mount Bromo in East Java is still deemed safe for travellers following an eruption on Monday morning, though tourists are prohibited from entering a 1-kilometre radius from the crater.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho announced on his social media accounts that the volcano's activity had not yet harmed visitors, as the eruption spews volcanic ash and sand rather than rocks and hot lava. It is still considered safe, despite the irregular eruptions occurring on a daily basis.

"Although eruptions happen daily, Mount Bromo's status is still at level 2 [caution]," wrote Sutopo on his Instagram account. "Locals and travellers should wear masks and glasses to protect themselves from volcanic ash."

Furthermore, Abdul Rachman Saleh Airport in the East Java city of Malang is still open, and Sutopo encouraged people to "experience" the eruptions. "People shouldn't be afraid of the eruptions. They can witness an eruption that does not happen on every mountain," Sutopo said, adding that the sand had created a "stream" on the surface of Mount Bromo's sandy area the previous day.

Meski Terus Erupsi, Gunung Bromo Tetap Aman dan Menawan Untuk Dikunjungi Hampir setiap hari Gunung Bromo mengalami erupsi secara fluktuatif. Namun aktivitas vulkanik belum membahayakan. Erupsi yang terjadi hanya menyemburkan abu vulkanik dan pasir. Bukan kerikil atau lava pijar yang disemburkan dari kawah Gunung Bromo. . Pada 19/3/2019 pukul 06.00 - 12.00 WIB terjadi 5 kali letusan. Asap kawah bertekanan sedang hingga kuat teramati berwarna kelabu dan hitam dengan intensitas sedang hingga tebal dan tinggi 900 - 1.500 meter dari puncak kawah. Hujan abu di Pos Pengamatan Gunung Bromo. Terdengar suara gemuruh dan dentuman dari kawah. . Sebelumnya pada Senin (18/3/2019) pukul 00.00 hingga 24.00 WIB, terjadi 28 kali letusan dengan amplituda 25 - 34 mm selama 17 - 889 detik. Tremor menerus amplitudo 0,5 - 30 mm, dominan 2 mm. Tinggi kolom abu vulkanik berkisar 500 hingga 1.500 meter. Asap kawah bertekanan lemah, sedang hingga kuat. Berwarna putih, kelabu dan hitam dengan intensitas tipis, sedang hingga tebal. . Meski hampir setiap hari erupsi, status Gunung Bromo tetap Waspada (level II). Masyarakat di sekitar G. Bromo dan pengujung/wisatawan/pendaki agar tidak memasuki kawasan dalam radius 1 km dari kawah aktif G. Bromo. Masyarakat dan wisatawan yang berkunjung ke Gunung Bromo dihimbau menggunakan masker dan kacamata untuk menghindari abu vulkanik. . PVMBG terus melakukan pemantauan aktivitas vulkanik. BPBD sekitar Gunung Bromo, seperti BPBD Kabupaten Malang, BPBD Pasuruan, BPBD Lumajang, dan BPBD Probolinggo melakukan langkah-langkah antisipasi jika ada peningkatan status. BPBD membagikan masker kepada pengunjung. . Aktivitas wisata di Gunung Bromo berjalan normal. Sebaran abu vulkanik juga belum mengganggu jalur penerbangan sehingga Bandara Abdul Rachman Saleh Malang tetap beroperasi normal. Masyarakat tidak perlu takut dengan ada erupsi Gunung Bromo. Justru dapat menikmati erupsi yang tidak ditemukan di semua gunung. Di balik erupsi sesungguhnya banyak berkah yang ada. . Apalagi kemarin terjadi aliran permukaan menyerupai sungai yang melintas Lautan Pasir Bromo.

