Mount Bromo still safe for tourists amid eruption

The crater of Mount Bromo measures some 800 metres in diameter. Despite eruptions occurring on a daily basis, visiting the area is still considered safe.

Mount Bromo in East Java is still deemed safe for travellers following an eruption on Monday morning, though tourists are prohibited from entering a 1-kilometre radius from the crater.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho announced on his social media accounts that the volcano's activity had not yet harmed visitors, as the eruption spews volcanic ash and sand rather than rocks and hot lava. It is still considered safe, despite the irregular eruptions occurring on a daily basis.

"Although eruptions happen daily, Mount Bromo's status is still at level 2 [caution]," wrote Sutopo on his Instagram account. "Locals and travellers should wear masks and glasses to protect themselves from volcanic ash."

Furthermore, Abdul Rachman Saleh Airport in the East Java city of Malang is still open, and Sutopo encouraged people to "experience" the eruptions. "People shouldn't be afraid of the eruptions. They can witness an eruption that does not happen on every mountain," Sutopo said, adding that the sand had created a "stream" on the surface of Mount Bromo's sandy area the previous day.