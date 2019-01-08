Mount Kerinci in Sumatra erupts, airlines told to avoid area

PHOTO: Pixabay
Ardila Syakriah
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Mount Kerinci in Jambi erupted at 12:48pm on Wednesday, prompting authorities to advise airlines to avoid the area.

Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) head Kasbani said ash and smoke had spewed as high as 800 metres from the peak of the mountain or 4,605 metres above sea level.

Further eruptions could disrupt flight operations in the area.

"Flight operators had better avoid routes around Mount Kerinci, because ash eruptions could reoccur and disrupt flights," Kasbani said in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that the grey, medium-intensity volcanic ash had spread to the east and northeast, with the volcano now on level-II alert status.

The authorities have warned residents and tourists to stay at least three kilometres from the crater.

