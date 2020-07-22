Mower accident leaves nail embedded in child's eye in Thailand

Allowing your children to play near a person who is mowing the grass can cause more pain and damage than you could imagine.

An eye clinic in Khon Kaen province posted photos on its webpage yesterday (July 20) of a long nail that had penetrated a child’s eye.

Eye Care by Thuss explained that the victim was a child, aged three, who had strayed close to a man who was mowing.

The mower had run over the nail and sent it flying like a bullet into the left eye of the young child.

Photos and details of the case were posted around 7am, while the doctor finished removing the nail from the eye at 11am.

However, the child’s eyesight will be checked once the eye has healed, since the accident caused heavy bleeding.