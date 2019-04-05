Muji hotel opens in Tokyo

Ryohin Keikaku Co. opened its Muji global flagship store and a Muji hotel in Ginza - Tokyo's iconic shopping district - on Thursday.

The Muji Ginza store and the Muji Hotel Ginza opened 15 minutes earlier than the scheduled time of 10 a.m. on the day, as more than 100 people were waiting in line outside in Ginza 3-chome in Chuo Ward.

Visitors appeared attracted to the spacious floors filled with household goods, furniture, fresh foods and many other items to bring pleasure and panache to everyday life.

The building that houses the store and the hotel was developed by The Yomiuri Shimbun.

With a total floor space of about 4,000 square meters from the ground floor to the sixth floor, the store is the largest among 990 Muji outlets around the world,

On the ground floor, the shop sells organic fruits and vegetables and also produce cultivated with a reduced amount of agricultural chemicals at farms in the Kanto region and neighbouring prefectures.

The Muji Ginza Hotel, on the sixth to 10th floors of the building, has 79 rooms. Each room is furnished with a Muji brand bed and electronic equipment, among other items, so that guests can experience using the products while staying at the hotel.

Breakfast is served at the Muji Diner restaurant on the first basement, which opens at 7:30 a.m.

"I felt the warmth of nature in [the building,] and immersed myself in the world of Muji. Shopping in Ginza will become a lot more fun," a 23-year-old designer from Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, said.