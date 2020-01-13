Mum shares grief after 2-year-old boy dies from Thailand store armed robbery

PHOTO: Facebook/I’wi Wilaiwan Triton
jia ling
theAsianparent

When a wife loses her husband, she is called a widow. When a child loses his/her parents, he/she is called an orphan.

But what do you call a parent who has lost his/her child? English has no word for it, perhaps because the pain is so unimaginable, there is no word that can describe it.

Unfortunately, I'wi Wilaiwan Triton is now that parent. Her 2-year-old son was shot dead in the head during an armed robbery in a gold store that took place in Lop buri, Thailand on Thursday night, 9 January 2020.

She had recently shared a heartbreaking post on her Facebook page over the loss of her child.

MUM SHARES GRIEF THROUGH FACEBOOK POST

"I never thought that this kind of event would happen to myself," Triton wrote.

#RIP_ไทตัล ไม่เคยคิดว่าเหตุการณ์แบบนี้จะเกิดขึ้นกับตัวเอง มันเร็วจริงๆ..ป๊ากับแม่แทบขาดใจ ป๊ากับแม่รักหนู ป๊ากับแม่...

Posted by I'wi Wilaiwan Triton on Thursday, 9 January 2020

She apologised for failing to protect their little angel and expressed how she and her husband are "almost suffocating" from their loss. 

She hopes that he would not suffer such a tragic fate in his next life. 

The post has since gone viral, with over 104,000 shares. Many Facebook users sending their condolences to the parents in their comments.

SHARING MEMORIES OF THEIR LITTLE ANGEL

In the same post, the mum shared moments shared with her little one.

PHOTO: I’wi Wilaiwan Triton / Facebook

A trip to the aquarium, a walk at the park, amongst other day to day moments, while the family brimmed with joy and laughter.

PHOTO: I’wi Wilaiwan Triton / Facebook

She also wrote that she loves her little angel very much and hopes he rests peacefully.

PHOTO: I’wi Wilaiwan Triton / Facebook

THAILAND ARMED ROBBERY: 2-YEAR-OLD SUSTAINED INJURIES, DIES

The boy had walked past an Aurora gold shop inside the Robinson shopping mall with his mother, only to be confronted with a gold robber.

Clad with a "full-face woollen balaclava, black shirt and camouflage trousers", the robber started shooting people as soon as he arrived into the store. 

Robber jumps across the counter as he snatched three trays of gold necklaces worth about 500,000 baht, reported the Bangkok post. PHOTO: Screengrab/Mcot TV

After being shot in the head, the 2-year-old landed in a local hospital and eventually died from the injuries sustained. 

Two others also lost their lives from the shooting, including a security guard.

The aftermath of the shooting. PHOTO: Facebook/Saraburi สระบุรี 

The unidentified man fled the scene in his motorcycle after causing many casualties.

This article was first published in theAsianparent

