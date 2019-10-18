Murder suspect who sparked Hong Kong extradition bill crisis to turn himself in to Taiwan

A soon-to-be-released murder suspect, originally at the centre of Hong Kong's political crisis sparked by the government's now-withdrawn extradition bill, has decided to turn himself in to Taiwan authorities, the Post has learned.

Reverend Canon Peter Koon Ho-ming, a top Anglican priest who has been visiting Chan Tong-kai weekly in jail, said the 20-year-old, wanted on the self-ruled island for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend, hoped the move would calm the chaos in his home city.

Chan was jailed last year over money laundering charges and will be released next Wednesday.

"I have been visiting him for more than half a year now. At first he was worried about turning himself in, but after talking to lawyers from Taiwan and with his family, he made the decision last month," said the provincial secretary general of the city's Anglican Church.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor had held up his case as the primary justification for the bill, arguing that fugitives such as Chan were able to avoid justice because of a lack of extradition agreements with jurisdictions such as Taiwan. Opposition to the bill - which also sought to expand extradition to other jurisdictions, including mainland China - triggered months of unrest that is showing no signs of dying down.