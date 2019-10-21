Muslim Council of Hong Kong says not to 'seek revenge' over police water cannon incident

The Muslim Council of Hong Kong has appealed for calm, saying the city's biggest mosque was not police's intended target when their water cannons sprayed its entrance with blue dye on Sunday.

The faith group urged Hongkongers not to seek revenge over the "sensitive incident" outside Kowloon Mosque on Nathan Road, the main thoroughfare running through Tsim Sha Tsui and Mong Kok, and the epicentre of Sunday night's violent unrest, as it praised both officers and residents for helping to clean the religious site afterwards.

A statement, posted on the council's Facebook page late on Sunday, said it was satisfied the mosque was not a police target during a dispersal operation, adding: "[The incident] has undoubtedly stirred feelings among the Muslim and non-Muslim communities in Hong Kong but let us not make the situation worse."

It added: "Let's seek calmness over revenge, wisdom over emotions and unity over division."

The message was later replaced with a shorter post, which read: "Honestly, we the Muslim community are truly thankful to all the heartwarming people of Hong Kong who came to clean the gates of Kowloon Mosque today after the blue spray incident."