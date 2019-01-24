'My dad's a free man!': BTP's son shares selfie on Instagram

Most netizens commenting on the Instagram post had positive things to say about former governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama's release from prison.

Following the release of former Jakarta governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama, who has asked to be referred to as BTP, from the National Police's Mobile Brigade (Mako Brimob) headquarters in Kelapa Dua, Depok, West Java, on Thursday, his son Nicholas Sean shared the moment on Instagram, posting a selfie that shows the two smiling together.

"He's back. My dad's a free man! Thank you everyone for the support," he captioned the photo, which has received more than 107,000 likes and 12,100 comments.

Most netizens commenting on the post expressed joy.

"Yeay !! Finally ... I'm also teary when I see this picture. What a happy moment," shared @kar.wijaya28.

"He looks so well and healthy.. So happy for your family... Prayers and many well wishes are on your way," said @ms_chella.

"My idol is free...thank you Lord...enjoy your day with your loving family...God bless you," shared @pola580.

BTP was sentenced to two years in prison for blasphemy in May 9, 2017. According to tribunnews.com, some of his supporters had sent floral arrangements to welcome him upon his release.

The former governor's agenda is reportedly already full. He was invited to speak at seminars in 15 different countries and has a wedding ceremony planned with policewoman Bripda Puput Nastiti Devi, who previously served as the aide of his ex-wife, Veronica Tan.