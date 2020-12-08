Naive temple art starts new trend on Thai social media

Crudely made temple statues have recently become social-media sensations for their simplicity and ridiculousness, though some netizens wonder if they are the result of corruption.

However, many have put these creatures down to unskilled monks or workmen trying their hand at sculpture.

The beautifully modelled mythical creatures gracing Thai temples have always featured in photography, but now this 'naïve art' has also become a subject of art, much to the confusion of resident monks.

Temples attracting camera-toting tourists include Wat Chaiyaphum Karam in Ubon Ratchathani, Phra That Kham Kaen in Khon Kaen and Wat Mak Rangsarit in Nakhon Sawan.