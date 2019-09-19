National Day fireworks in Hong Kong cancelled over safety fears

The annual National Day fireworks originally expected to take place on October 1 will be cancelled because of the ongoing civil unrest, Hong Kong's government announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department said the decision was made "in view of the latest situation and having regard to public safety".

It came after a source told the Post last week that the government had decided to cancel the event out of safety considerations, despite this year being the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

Hundreds of Hong Kong dignitaries, including embattled leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, are expected to attend a grand celebration in Beijing on October 1.

Since Hong Kong was returned from British rule in 1997, the display has brought about 300,000 residents and tourists to both sides of Victoria Harbour each year for the visual experience.

It was cancelled in 2013 because of the Lamma Island boat tragedy, and in 2014 because of the Occupy protests.

Tourism sector lawmaker Yiu Si-wing previously said the hotel industry had suffered amid the ongoing protests.

He put hotel occupancy rates last month at 60 per cent, down from 90 per cent for the same month last year.

Yiu said the cancellation was yet more bad news for the tourism industry, as travel agents, as well as restaurants and hotels on both sides of the harbour, were the major beneficiaries of the annual display.