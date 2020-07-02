National security law: Thousands of protesters return to Hong Kong streets, openly defying ban on July 1 rally

Thousands of protesters returned to Hong Kong streets on Wednesday, openly defying a ban on the annual July 1 rally to oppose Beijing’s newly imposed national security law .

At least 10 people – six men and four women – became the first to be arrested by police exercising their new powers under the contentious legislation, which took effect at 11pm on Tuesday.

Several of them were carrying materials calling for “Hong Kong independence”, including a 15-year-old girl waving a flag.

They were among about 370 people detained mainly for participating in illegal assemblies, disorderly conduct and possession of offensive weapons.

While protesters blocked roads and radicals among them set fires, vandalised shops and attacked police, the chaos was not on the scale of last year’s violent protests, and the majority mostly played cat and mouse with officers across Causeway Bay and Wan Chai.

Police said at least four officers were injured after coming under attack by radicals. One of them was assaulted by a mob when he became separated from his colleagues while chasing a suspect near Victoria Park.

“An officer was stabbed in the arm by rioters holding sharp objects when he was taking arrest action,” police said in a Twitter post. “While the bystanders offered no helping hand, suspects fled. The police express the strongest condemnation against such a violent act.”

A police officer fires pepper spray at protesters. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Three other officers were injured in Wan Chai when a protester drove his motorcycle into them, knocking them down. The 23-year-old, who had a flag with the slogan “Liberate Hong Kong” mounted on his motorcycle, was arrested under the national security law.

Riot police deployed a water cannon, and used tear gas, pepper spray and pepper balls to disperse unruly crowds.

The protests lasted throughout the day and continued into the night. Riot police were still dispersing protesters at the Times Square shopping mall in Causeway Bay at 8pm, at one-point firing pepper balls which also hit passers-by.

Throughout the day, protest slogans directly challenging the new law, such as “Hong Kong independence, the only way out” and “One Hong Kong, one nation”, echoed through the canyons of high-rise blocks in the shopping district.

Other familiar slogans from last year’s anti-government campaign – “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” and “No rioters, only tyranny” – could also be heard on the streets.

Traffic on the usually busy Hennessy Road ground to a halt as protesters charged onto the carriageways, only to retreat and strike at the next location every time police arrived.

Radicals set up makeshift barricades to block Hennessy Road and side streets near Times Square, while others set fire to debris they threw on the streets, and smashed the storefront of a Starbucks outlet and a Maxim’s cake shop in Tin Hau and Causeway Bay.

At one point, riot police were seen throwing handheld tear gas canisters to disperse protesters on Percival Street, where radicals had dug up bricks. Pepper balls were also fired at a crowd outside Times Squares after a bottle was thrown at officers.

News of the first arrest under the new law came shortly after 1.30pm – about 14½ hours after the legislation took effect.

“A man was arrested for holding a Hong Kong independence flag in Causeway Bay … violating the national security law. This is the first arrest made since the law has come into force,” police said in a Twitter post that included photos of an independence flag and a man wearing a T-shirt bearing the slogan, “Free Hong Kong”.

Along with the usual blue flag to warn protesters they were taking part in illegal assembly, police also brought out for the first time a new, purple flag warning against breaking the national security law.

“You are displaying flags or banners/chanting slogans/or conducting yourselves with an intent such as secession or subversion, which may constitute offences under the [national security law]. You may be arrested and prosecuted,” the flag warned.

Police officers in riot gear head through the Times Square shopping mall. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu defended the arrests under the new law.

“When the law is promulgated, it becomes effective law in Hong Kong. When it becomes effective law in Hong Kong, everybody has to abide by it … and I think that should be our common sense and common knowledge,” he said.

Police had rejected an application by rally organiser Civil Human Rights Front to hold the annual July 1 march this year for the first time since 2003, citing the risk of violence and Covid-19 pandemic rules against large public gatherings.

Last year, the front claimed 550,000 people joined the handover day march amid the social unrest triggered by the now-withdrawn extradition bill. While it began peacefully, radicals stormed into the Legislative Council complex that night.

Among those protesting on Wednesday was Li Hing-nin, 52, who was waving an American flag.

“I am doing this because I want the American government to do more to pressure the Chinese government to withdraw the law,” he said. “Just because I raise this flag does not mean I have any connection with the US government. So it is safe.”

Another protester, aged 28, said he feared arrest but was prepared for it.

“Of course there is fear of being arrested after the promulgation of the national security law, but everyone out on the streets has to be psychologically prepared for that,” he said.

Police use a water cannon to clear protesters off the streets. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

“It is ironic that the July 1 march started because of Article 23 and here we are 17 years later fighting something even more repressive.”

He was referring to the Basic Law provision requiring Hong Kong to enact its own national security legislation.

After waiting for 23 years for the city to fulfil its constitutional requirement, Beijing acted unilaterally to impose the new law, declaring Hong Kong to be the loophole in protecting China’s national security.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.