Nearly 40 flights cancelled at Bangkok airport as Pakistan shuts airspace

A Thai Airways staff speaks to stranded passengers at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on February 28, 2019.

Almost 4,000 passengers and more than 30 flights at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport were affected by Pakistan's closure of its airspace since Wednesday, Suthirawat Suwannarat, general manager of Suvarnabhumi Airport, said on Thursday.

The airspace closure caused the cancellation of 16 arrival flights and 20 departure flights at the Bangkok's airport.

Of those cancelled, 11 flights belong to Thai Airways. However, all flights of THAI to Europe can resume operation today by changing their route via China and the southern part of Russia's airspace, he said at a press conference.

The airport urged passengers to check flight schedules from airlines before leaving for the airport in order to reduce congestion at the airport.

Passengers can call AOT contact centre on 1722 for more information.