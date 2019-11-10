Nearly a third of arrested Hong Kong protesters are under age 18

Nearly a third of anti-government protesters arrested over four months of civil unrest in Hong Kong were aged under 18, the city's No 2 official revealed on Thursday, describing the worrying trend as "shocking" and "heartbreaking".

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung also insisted the government was not trying to wipe out protests altogether with its controversial anti-mask law, and no further measures were forthcoming in Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor's policy address next Wednesday.

"We have no further intention, particularly in the context of the policy address, of devising new measures to clamp down on protests," he said.

"We never clamp down on protests. We only clamp down on violence. Protest is allowed if it's legal, if it's lawful, if it's peaceful … it's part of our core values."

Among the 2,379 arrested so far since the protests were sparked in June by the government's now-withdrawn extradition bill, 750 were aged below 18 years, and 104 of them were under 16, accounting for about 4.4 per cent.

"These numbers are shocking and heartbreaking," Cheung said.

"I appeal to parents, teachers, and friends from various sectors in society to ask young people not to join any illegal or violent acts and stay away from police cordon lines, to avoid putting themselves in dangerous situations during police dispersal or arrest operations, or even getting injured or arrested, destroying their future

Officials also gave an account by numbers of the damage and destruction caused by radicals on the front lines of the protests, revealing they had dismantled 42km (26 miles) - about the standard distance of a marathon race - of roadside railings, dug up 2,600 square metres (28,000 square feet) of brick-paved pedestrian pavements, and smashed around a fifth of traffic lights across the city.

Matthew Cheung says the numbers are “shocking and heartbreaking”. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Rampaging mobs targeting the city's metro system damaged or destroyed 2,400 ticketing machines and turnstiles, and smashed 900 CCTV cameras at 83 out of 94 MTR stations.

"I appeal to every one of us here to help promulgate to everyone in Hong Kong not to strike down our MTR system - it's our system, it's our pride and our need," transport minister Frank Chan Fan said.

Cheung said the chief executive's policy blueprint would focus on livelihood issues, such as housing and poverty alleviation, which had been identified as deep-seated problems causing public discontent.

Accused of further provoking protesters by banning them from wearing masks at public assemblies, he said it was too early to judge the effectiveness of the new law but stressed the importance of giving police more power to deal with lawlessness.

"It takes time for everybody to familiarise with that regulation. But I'm sure that given time, this will act as an effective deterrent to help the police in enforcement work," he said.

Cheung also praised the performance of the city's embattled police force.

"Police are not going it alone. The entire governing team is cooperating with one another to ensure Hong Kong will restore peace," he said.

The anti-mask law became effective last Saturday, brought in by invoking the tough, colonial-era Emergency Regulations Ordinance, which was last used in Hong Kong to quell the 1967 leftist riots.