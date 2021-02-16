Nepalese convenience store clerk saves elderly Japanese woman from scam

FUKUSHIMA — A Nepalese convenience store clerk has received a certificate of appreciation from Fukushima police for helping to protect an elderly woman from internet fraud.

According to the Fukushima Police Station, the 35-year-old Nepalese clerk became suspicious when the woman sought to buy electronic money worth ¥150,000 (S$1,900) at a convenience store in Fukushima on the evening of Jan. 18.

The clerk asked her if she would use the e-money herself, and the woman told him, “I have to transfer money to a website that I accessed by mistake, but some of the money will come back,” according to the police.

The clerk suspected it was an online scam and told her not to buy the e-money. The woman repeatedly said, “I made a mistake,” but after he spent more than 10 minutes explaining this kind of scam, she finally called the police.

The woman said she had planned to buy an additional ¥400,000 worth of e-money at other stores.

The Nepalese man has lived in Japan for 12 years. He developed an interest in the history of Japan, as the only country that has experienced atomic bombings, and enrolled in a Japanese language school in Tokyo in 2009.

Shortly after the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake hit the Tohoku region, he participated in volunteer activities in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture. He currently lives in Fukushima City with his Japanese wife and son.

“I was happy when the woman thanked me,” the man said after receiving the certificate of appreciation from police station chief Keishi Saito.

“I want to continue to help the elderly and realize a society without any fraud,” he said in fluent Japanese.